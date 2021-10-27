9,592 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 45.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blink Charging by 52.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 50.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blink Charging by 46.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 348.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

BLNK stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

