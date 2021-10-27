a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.07. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 1,721 shares trading hands.

AKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

