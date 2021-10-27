AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. 116,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,710. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

