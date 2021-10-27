Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aberdeen International stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 52,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,379. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

