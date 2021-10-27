Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aberdeen International stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 52,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,379. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.37.
About Aberdeen International
