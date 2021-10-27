ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

AAVMY stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

