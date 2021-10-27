Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0279

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $226,961.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00209311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00099019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.