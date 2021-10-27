Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACHC opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $68.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acadia Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

