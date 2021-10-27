AceD (ACED) One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,387.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. AceD has a market capitalization of $292,227.46 and approximately $48,387.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

