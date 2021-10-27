Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

ACU traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Acme United has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $130.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,804.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,108 shares of company stock valued at $377,508. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acme United were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

