ACoconut (AC) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $642,573.43 and approximately $77,247.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

