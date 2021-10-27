AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to post sales of $25.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.42 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $19.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $105.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.51 million to $106.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.13 million, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $135.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 240,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,376. The company has a market capitalization of $385.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

