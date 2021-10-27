Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on AHEXY. Oddo Bhf raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 28,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,685. Adecco Group has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

