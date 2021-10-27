AdEx (ADX) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00208299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00098085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

