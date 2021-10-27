Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as €12.63 ($14.86) and last traded at €12.55 ($14.76). 332,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.13 ($14.27).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10.

About Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.