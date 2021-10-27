ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Down 0.6%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €8.50 ($10.00) and last traded at €8.50 ($10.00). Approximately 8,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.55 ($10.06).

The stock has a market cap of $927.07 million and a PE ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.92.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

