Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the September 30th total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

ADMLF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. 10,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,003. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

