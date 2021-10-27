Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $199,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $133,850,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,353,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

