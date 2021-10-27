Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.76.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

