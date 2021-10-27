Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,353,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.