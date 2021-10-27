Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

