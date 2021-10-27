Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.72

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.72 and last traded at C$6.69, with a volume of 1274029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.90.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

