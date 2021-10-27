Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Adventus Mining stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$125.90 million and a PE ratio of -64.00. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.34.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

