Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
NYSE AJRD traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
