Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE AJRD traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

