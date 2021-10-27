Aeron (ARNX) Market Cap Hits $7,351.21

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $7,351.21 and $50,104.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00209106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00098904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

