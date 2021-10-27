AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,019.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $704,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $5,344,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,927 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

