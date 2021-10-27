Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.68. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 83,029 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOIFF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

