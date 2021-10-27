AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 329.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,487,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of AgEagle Aerial Systems worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAVS stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

