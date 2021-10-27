Agenus Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday.

AGEN opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $883.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.