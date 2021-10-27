Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.
AGYS traded down $8.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,550. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
