Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

AGYS traded down $8.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,550. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilysys stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Agilysys worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

