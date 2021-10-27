Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Several research firms have commented on AGIO. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.