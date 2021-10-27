AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Shares Down 3.1%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.16. 139,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 998,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

