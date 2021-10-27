Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

AICAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS AICAF remained flat at $$0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

