Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $77.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:ALK traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 1,530,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,986. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,625 shares of company stock valued at $860,633 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

