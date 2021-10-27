Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.92 million.

Shares of AIN traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,703. Albany International has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

