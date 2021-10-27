Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total transaction of $30,415,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $18.52 on Wednesday, hitting $338.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $334.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.27 and a 200-day moving average of $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

