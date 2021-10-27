Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $510,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.66. The company had a trading volume of 158,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

