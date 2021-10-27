Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New $946,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 104,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,109. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

