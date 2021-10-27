Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,308 shares of company stock worth $15,818,603. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

