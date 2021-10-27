Alfi, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALF) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 1st

Alfi’s (NASDAQ:ALF) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 1st. Alfi had issued 3,731,344 shares in its initial public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $15,485,078 based on an initial share price of $4.15. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ ALF opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58. Alfi has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

