Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $462.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.75. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.