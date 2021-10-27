Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,141.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $93,041.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

