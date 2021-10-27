AllianceBlock Reaches Market Cap of $200.91 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $200.91 million and $11.02 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00210942 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00099581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

