Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 101,924 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,554 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

