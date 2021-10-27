Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 1,381,813 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $20,441,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.5% during the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEQP opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEQP. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.