Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.63 Million Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,625 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cowen were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COWN stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

