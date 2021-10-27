Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

