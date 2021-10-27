Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 160,583 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,583 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.