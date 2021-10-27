Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMS opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

