Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the September 30th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 128,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

