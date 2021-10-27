Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 979,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,850. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

